Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 865,678 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown University bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,784,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,231,000.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

