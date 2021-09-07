Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 2.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,445. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

