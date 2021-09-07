AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 14,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

