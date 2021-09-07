Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

