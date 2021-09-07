Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $338.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.35 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 3,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,796. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

