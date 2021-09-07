ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Reaches $759,465.15

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ACoconut has a market cap of $759,465.15 and approximately $80,659.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

