Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $461.02 million and $113.94 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042937 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002443 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.