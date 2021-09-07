Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.