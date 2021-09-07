AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.30. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 34,050 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 650,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

