First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 166,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,536. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

