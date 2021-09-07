Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 277,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

