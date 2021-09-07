Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

