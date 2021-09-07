The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 212,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,813. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

