Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.06. The company had a trading volume of 240,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

