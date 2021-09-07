First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $23.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.76. 21,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

