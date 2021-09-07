First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 30,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

