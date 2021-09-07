First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

PEJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

