Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.02 and a 200 day moving average of $277.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

