GXChain Market Capitalization Hits $49.34 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $49.34 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001621 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,549,072 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.