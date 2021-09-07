Gold Poker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $441.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $10,614.51 and $441.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00133523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00182274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.76 or 0.07712566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,060.88 or 1.00216592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.41 or 0.00897398 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.