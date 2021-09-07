mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $41.88 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.88 million and $214,648.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,855.71 or 0.99779677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00072029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.