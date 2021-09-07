Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

