Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,916,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 18,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

