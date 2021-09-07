Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America, which is set to boost its revenues on a year-over-year basis. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. Autoliv’s cash inflow has been on the rise since the past few quarters and the trend is likely to continue thanks to operational efficiency and high sales. However, high commodity costs due to chip crunch are likely to impact operating margins. Also, while the emerging trends like electrification are likely to boost the firm’s long-term prospects, it may strain near term margins due to high launch-related R&D costs and capex requirements. Unfavorable foreign exchange translations also remain a concern. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

