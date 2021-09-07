Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 1,371 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 412,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.