Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,251 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.00. 13,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,789. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

