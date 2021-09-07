Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $14.68 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 446,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,680,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

