Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. 66,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,350. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

