Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 109,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

