Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.72 ($26.72).

DTE stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.90 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,067,427 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.09.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

