Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s previous close.

ETON has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,360. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

