BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.