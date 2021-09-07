BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.