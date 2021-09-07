Cadence Bank NA Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

BA stock opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

