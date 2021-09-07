Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

