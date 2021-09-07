Cadence Bank NA Has $527,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

