Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

