Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.