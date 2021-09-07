Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,560 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 27,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

