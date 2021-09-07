Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 3,341 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 6,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.