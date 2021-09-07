9,108 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC traded down $10.85 on Tuesday, reaching $442.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,158. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $458.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.