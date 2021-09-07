$243.20 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $243.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $879.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $992.35 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

