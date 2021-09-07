Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Gap Up to $16.54

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $19.20. Columbia Property Trust shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 233,529 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

