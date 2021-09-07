Insider Selling: Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells 146,200 Shares of Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Juliet Jones sold 146,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total value of C$156,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,800 shares in the company, valued at C$298,316.

Shares of NBVA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.03. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,547. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.