Insider Selling: Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells 146,200 Shares of Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Juliet Jones sold 146,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total value of C$156,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,800 shares in the company, valued at C$298,316.
Shares of NBVA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.03. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,547. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.
About Nubeva Technologies
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.