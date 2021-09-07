Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $29.98

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $32.00. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 5,164 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

