Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00011005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $47,019.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00131530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00176279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.04 or 0.07843795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.02 or 1.01141540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00886504 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

