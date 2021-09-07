All Sports (SOC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and $3.09 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

