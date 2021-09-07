CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $3,050.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00131530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00176279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.04 or 0.07843795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.02 or 1.01141540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00886504 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

