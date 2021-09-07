Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

TR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

