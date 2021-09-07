Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.97. 27,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

