Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 281,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

